Richard Sherman expects to return by Week 12 in “worst-case scenario”

Getty Images

49ers cornerback Richard Sherman returned to practice Monday. He doesn’t expect it to be long before he returns to action.

Sherman told Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com that he is “working hard to potentially return this weekend” against the Saints but added that the “worst-case scenario” will see him back in the lineup for the Nov. 29 game against the Rams.

The 49ers have their bye week in Week 11.

Sherman injured his calf in the season opener against the Cardinals. He went on injured reserve Sept. 16.

Sherman has played at least 14 games in every season except 2017 when he played only nine games because of a torn Achilles.