Sam Hubbard returns to practice after IR stint

Getty Images

The Bengals cleared defensive end Sam Hubbard to return to practice from injured reserve.

That opens a 21-day window whereby Hubbard may practice without counting against the 53-player roster. He is eligible to be activated to the roster at any time during that period.

Hubbard went on injured reserve Oct. 15 with an elbow injury. He was hurt in the team’s 27-3 loss to the Ravens in Week 5.

Hubbard started the five games he appeared in this season and has 23 tackles, three tackles for loss, three quarterback hits and a sack.

He played 31 games his first two seasons after the Bengals made him a third-round choice.