Seahawks will not have fans in attendance for Week 11 game against Arizona

Getty Images

If the Seahawks are to have any fans attend home games this season, it won’t be until at least December at the earlier.

The team announced on Tuesday that there will not be fans in attendance for their Thursday night game next week against the Arizona Cardinals.

“Through ongoing collaboration with local public health and government officials, we have decided we will continue without fans in attendance at our home game on November 19 vs. Arizona. Should they determine conditions have improved enough for us to host fans in a limited capacity in December, we will announce those plans at a later date.”

The Seahawks have three home games in December with the chance to potentially host at least one playoff game on the table as well. The New York Giants and New York Jets travel to town in consecutive weeks and the Los Angeles Rams make their trip to Seattle on Dec. 27.

With COVID-19 cases increasing across the country, it would seem unlikely at this rate that the circumstances will change for the Seahawks to bring fans to games. Next week’s game against the Cardinals will be their fifth home game of the year without fans in attendance.