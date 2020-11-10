T.Y. Hilton “very close” after missing Week 9 with groin injury

Getty Images

The Colts didn’t practice on Monday, but they did issue an estimated practice report that listed wide receiver T.Y. Hilton as a full participant.

Hilton’s status was a bit of a surprise because he did not play in Sunday’s loss to the Ravens due to the groin injury he sufferd in Week 8. Hilton never seemed close to playing in that game and a short week seemed to work against his chances of returning to action.

Those chances continue to look better than expected on Tuesday. Hilton told reporters that he is “very close” in his recovery from the injury and he was on the field for the team’s walkthrough practice.

Tight end Mo Alie-Cox also took part in the walkthrough. He was listed as a non-participant on Monday’s estimated report.