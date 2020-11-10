Tavon Young reworks contract with Ravens

Getty Images

Cornerback Tavon Young can’t help the Ravens on the field after tearing his ACL in September, but he was able to help them get some more cap space.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Young has reworked his contract with the team. He converted $2.514 million of his base salary into a bonus in a move that provided cap room for the Ravens.

Young also agreed to drop his $5.5 million base salary for the 2021 season to $2.65 million. The original figure was not guaranteed, but the new salary is guaranteed and that should help provide a space for Young on the roster once he’s healthy.

Staying healthy has been an issue for Young. He also tore his ACL in the 2017 offseason and missed all of the 2019 season with a neck injury.