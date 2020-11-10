Titans list Jadeveon Clowney as full participant in practice

Getty Images

A report last week indicated Titans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney may need surgery to repair an injured meniscus in his knee and his absence from the lineup in Week 9 lent support to that idea.

Clowney being listed as a non-participant on Monday’s estimated practice report provided more reason to think he’d be out on Thursday against the Colts, but Tuesday pushed things in a different direction. The Titans listed Clowney as a full participant on Tuesday’s report.

The workout was a walkthrough rather than a full practice, but it creates some thought that he could play this week.

Left guard Rodger Saffold (shoulder) and wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee) also got bumped up to full participation. Saffold was listed as limited Monday while Brown was out.

Safety Dane Cruikshank (groin), wide receiver Adam Humphries (concussion), left tackle Dennis Kelly (knee), cornerback Chris Milton (hamstring), and tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee, ankle) were listed as non-participants for the second day in a row.