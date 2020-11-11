After feeling love from Bills fans, Josh Allen says he never wants to leave Buffalo

Getty Images

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is being embraced like never before in Buffalo this week, and it’s making him realize he wants to stay in Buffalo forever.

Allen led the Bills to a win over the Seahawks on Sunday after the unexpected death of his grandmother on Saturday. Bills fans rallied to show their support by donating to Oishei Children’s Hospital in memory of Patricia Allen, and Josh Allen said that means the world to him.

“My family is forever engraved here, myself included. I don’t ever want to leave,” Allen said, via ESPN. “I want to play for as long as I can and give back to this community and Bills Mafia.”

More than $315,000 has now been donated in memory of Allen’s grandma. Most of the more than 16,000 donations were made in the amount of $17, for Allen’s jersey number. Donations can be made here.