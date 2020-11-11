Ben Roethlisberger can get treatment at team facility, despite COVID-19 reserve list status

USA TODAY Sports

An interesting question has emerged given the placement of Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on the COVID-19 reserve list. Given that he also has not one but two injured knees, can he go to the facility for treatment on his injuries?

According to the league, Roethlisberger can rehab the injuries at the team facility. However, he must go at a time when limited players and personnel present. He also must wear appropriate personal protective equipment. The training staff must do the same.

If Roethlisberger had actually tested positive (or if he eventually does), that could change. For now, he can get his knees worked on at the facility.

Roethlisberger otherwise can’t be in the facility and he definitely can’t practice this week. Coach Mike Tomlin has expressed no concern regarding Roethlisberger missing practice time in advance of Sunday’s game against the Bengals.