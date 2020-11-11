Bengals claim Takk McKinley

Getty Images

Takk McKinley has his new home.

McKinley, the pass rusher who grew disgruntled in Atlanta and was placed on waivers yesterday, was claimed by the Bengals today.

McKinley is in the fourth and final year of his rookie contract, so this is just a short-term rental for the Bengals. Some thought McKinley was likely to go to a playoff contender, which the Bengals aren’t, but Cincinnati apparently wanted to get a look at McKinely, perhaps with an eye toward signing him to a contract extension after the season.

The 26th overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, McKinley didn’t live up to expectations in Atlanta. Now the Bengals will try to get the most out of his talent.