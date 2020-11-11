Bengals place Winston Rose on COVID list, remove Jordan Evans, Mackensie Alexander

Getty Images

The Bengals have their defensive backs out of the team facility after a practice squad player tested positive for COVID-19. The team’s roster move has provided more information.

The Bengals announced they placed practice squad cornerback Winston Rose on the COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday. Contact tracing is under way to determine who had close contact with Rose.

The Bengals removed linebacker Jordan Evans and cornerback Mackensie Alexander off the COVID-19 list.

That leaves the Bengals with Rose, defensive tackle Margus Hunt, offensive tackle Fred Johnson and cornerback Trae Waynes on the COVID-19 list.

The Bengals also announced they designated offensive guard Xavier Su’a-Filo to return to practice. That opens a 21-day window for him to return to the active roster from the injured reserve list.

Su’a-Filo went on injured reserve Sept. 15 with left ankle injury. He was injured in the season opener.

The Bengals also signed offensive lineman O’Shea Dugas to the practice squad.