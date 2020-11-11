Bengals practice squad player tests positive, DBs at home pending contact tracing

Getty Images

The Bengals have another player headed for the reserve/COVID-19 list and the team’s defensive backs were out of the building on Wednesday morning as a result.

NFL Media reports that a player on the Bengals practice squad has tested positive for COVID-19. The team decided to have their defensive backs work remotely this morning as they conduct contact tracing to see if any other players need to go onto the reserve list.

If they are cleared through that process, the defensive backs would be able to return for practice.

The Bengals have placed five other players on the reserve/COVID-19 list in recent days. Cornerback Mackensie Alexander, linebacker Jordan Evans, defensive tackle Margus Hunt, tackle Fred Johnson, and cornerback Trae Waynes make up that group.