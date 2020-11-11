Browns take Baker Mayfield off COVID-19 list

Getty Images

When the Browns placed quarterback Baker Mayfield on the reserve/COVID-19 list over the weekend, word was that he had landed on the list as a close contact of someone who tested positive and could be activated from the list on Wednesday.

That turned out to be the case. The Browns announced on Wednesday morning that Mayfield has been activated from the list.

Mayfield will be able to take part in practice as a result of the move and is in line for a normal week of preparation before starting against the Texans as the Browns this weekend.

When announcing Mayfield’s placement on the list, the Browns also announced that a staff member tested positive during the team’s bye week.