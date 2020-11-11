Chan Gailey “can’t see a real difference” from pre-injury Tua Tagovailoa

Getty Images

One of the big questions about Tua Tagovailoa coming into this year’s draft was whether the hip injury he suffered at Alabama last year would lead to a change in his effectiveness as a quarterback.

The Dolphins bet that it wouldn’t when they made his the fifth overall pick of the draft and offensive coordinator Chan Gailey said on Tuesday that he sees the same quarterback who impressed as a member of the Crimson Tide.

“It looks like it to me,” Gailey said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. “I can’t see a real difference. So physically is the one thing that you had the concern about and I think he kind of relieved all our thoughts about that the other night.”

Tagovailoa was 20-for-28 for 248 yards and two touchdowns in last Sunday’s 34-31 win over the Cardinals. Gailey pointed to his “tremendous feel for the game” as the reason he’s able to “throw the ball in some spots that other people might not” and one imagines the Dolphins will lean more on that skill as Tagovailoa grows accustomed to the starting role.