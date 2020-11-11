Chiefs put Mecole Hardman on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman was added to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday.

The league’s transaction wire brought news of the roster move. There’s been no word of a positive COVID-19 test in the Chiefs organization on Wednesday, but players can also go on the list if they’ve been in close contact with someone who has tested positive.

If Hardman has been deemed a high-risk close contact, he will be away from the team for five days. The Chiefs are on their bye week, so that would not put him in jeopardy of missing a game this weekend.

Hardman has 25 catches for 395 yards and three touchdowns this season. He’s also run twice for 16 yards and a score and seen time as a returner.