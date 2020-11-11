Christian McCaffrey not practicing today, status for Sunday in doubt

Getty Images

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey may be sidelined again on Sunday.

McCaffrey’s shoulder injury will keep him off the practice field today and his status for Sunday is in doubt, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule has described McCaffrey as day to day with the shoulder injury, which he suffered at the end of Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

McCaffrey has played in three games and missed six this season. He has 59 carries for 225 yards and five touchdowns, plus 17 catches for 149 yards and another touchdown. When McCaffrey has been out, backup running back Mike Davis has filled in more than capably, so the absence of McCaffrey wouldn’t necessarily be a great loss for the Panthers on Sunday against the Buccaneers.