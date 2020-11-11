Colts put Matthew Adams on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Colts put a player on the reserve/COVID-19 list a day before they are set to face the Titans.

Linebacker Matthew Adams is the player. The list is for players who have tested positive or had close contact with someone who has tested positive and teams do not announce the reason.

Adams was listed as a non-participant on the first two injury reports of the week for non-injury related reasons. The team had a staff member test positive last week and have been working under the league’s intensive protocols since that point.

The Colts are set to travel to Nashville on Wednesday for Thursday’s game. It does not appear that the Adams development will interfere with those plans.