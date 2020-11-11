Dalvin Cook takes second straight NFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

The Vikings season hasn’t played out as hoped in the standings, but running back Dalvin Cook isn’t the man to blame for that.

Cook has scored at least one touchdown in every game he’s played this season and he added two more in last Sunday’s 34-20 win over the Lions. He also ran for 206 yards and caught two passes for 46 yards in the game.

He had 225 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns in Week 8, so the Week 9 performance made him the third player in history to gain at least 225 yards while scoring at least two touchdowns in consecutive weeks.

Cook has also been named the NFC offensive player of the week in back-to-back weeks. The announcement for Week 9 came on Wednesday and Cook will try for a three-peat in Chicago this weekend.