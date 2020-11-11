David Johnson “up in the air” for Week 10

Getty Images

While the Texans were generating strong reactions for their latest off-field move, head coach Romeo Crennel was dealing with briefing reporters about on-field matters.

One of those matters is the status of running back David Johnson. He suffered a concussion early in last Sunday’s win over the Jaguars and remains in the concussion protocol.

As a result, Johnson will not practice with the team on Wednesday. Crennel said, via Deepi Sidhu of the team’s website, that Johnson’s status for this Sunday against the Browns is “up in the air.”

Duke Johnson took over as the lead back last weekend and finished the day with 16 carries for 41 yards and four catches for 32 yards.