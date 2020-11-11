Dolphins put Preston Williams on IR

Getty Images

It’s not clear exactly how Dolphins wide receiver Preston Williams was injured in last Sunday’s win over the Cardinals, but we know it is going to be missing for a while.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said earlier this week that Williams was day-to-day with a foot injury, but said on Wednesday that Williams will be going on injured reserve.

“More significant than we thought,” Flores said, via Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald.

Williams will miss at least three games as a result of the move and Flores declined to give a timeline on when the team expects him back.

Williams left the game after scoring a touchdown on the second quarter. His left foot was held and twisted by a Cardinals defender as he leaped into the end zone and he appeared to be stepping gingerly with his right foot after defensive tackle Christian Wilkins jumped on him during a celebration.