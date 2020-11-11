Drew Brees: I’m in the moment, not thinking past this season

Getty Images

After the end of the 2019 season, Saints quarterback Drew Brees took some time before confirming that he’d be back for another year and there’s no sign that he’ll deviate from that approach when it comes to making any calls about the 2021 season.

Brees has a contract for next season, but said on The Rich Eisen Show that he’s not thinking about anything beyond 2020 at this point. Eisen asked if the circumstances of the 2020 season makes it likelier that he’d continue playing so he could have a last year with fans in the stands and a more normal way of doing business.

Brees shares the feeling of many when it comes to looking forward to “safer times,” but said that hasn’t extended to planning for next year.

“I’m in the moment, I really am. That’s really the way it’s been the last couple of years,” Brees said.

Brees is coming off a strong performance against the Buccaneers and has thrown eight touchdowns without an interception over the last three weeks. A continued run at that level would likely be a big factor in any decision about his football future.