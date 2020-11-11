Drew Brees, Michael Thomas limited in Wednesday’s practice

Getty Images

Drew Brees played 60 of 73 snaps Sunday after popping up on the injury report with a right shoulder injury last week. It didn’t seem to bother him in the 38-3 rout of the Bucs as he completed 26 of 32 passes for 222 yards and four touchdowns.

But Brees remains on the practice report, listed as limited in Wednesday’s practice.

Brees was limited Wednesday and Thursday last week before being a full participant Friday.

Receiver Michael Thomas (ankle, hamstring) also remained limited. Thomas returned from a six-game absence to catch five passes for 51 yards against the Bucs.

Thomas was limited every day leading up to the Bucs game when he played 40 snaps.

The Saints also listed center Erik McCoy (elbow) and right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (back) as limited.