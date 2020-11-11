Foye Oluokun named NFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

The Falcons won their third game in their last four tries when they beat the Broncos 34-27 in Week 9 and the work of linebacker Foye Oluokun played a role in that victory.

Oluokun recorded 10 tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss, a pass breakup, and four quarterback hits during the victory. That outing was rewarded by the league on Wednesday when they named Oluokun the NFC’s defensive player of the week.

After starting 10 games over his first two seasons, Oluokun has become a full-time starter this season and he’s been an effective part of the defense in Atlanta. Sunday’s sack was his first of the year and he has 64 tackles, an interception, three forced fumbles, and three tackles for loss on the year.

Oluokun and the Falcons are off this week and they’ll be back against the Saints in Week 11.