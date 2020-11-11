Graham Gano named NFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

Graham Gano didn’t play at all in 2019 and didn’t find a new team until just before the start of the 2020 season. But the Giants are glad he was available.

Gano is having a strong season and has been named NFC special teams player of the week for his performance in Sunday’s win over Washington.

The 23-20 win saw Gano go 3-for-3 on field goals (from 38, 48 and 42 yards) and 2-for-2 on extra points.

Gano is now 19-for-20 on field goals and 13-for-13 on extra points this season. His only miss was a 57-yard attempt on a windy day in Chicago. He’s not just back in the league, he’s among the best kickers in the league.