J.J. Watt: Firing of Amy Palcic a “big loss for us”

Getty Images

It’s ironic, to say the least, that the Texans have taken a major P.R. hit from firing their P.R. director.

The sudden and confusing decision to terminate the employment of V.P. of communications Amy Palcic, reportedly telling her she is no longer a “cultural fit,” has triggered widespread criticism from those outside the organization. Criticism also is coming from inside the organization.

“I think you can tell from the universal response from prominent people in the business, what type of person Amy is and how well respected and well liked she is, both inside our building and outside the building,” Texans defensive end J.J. Watt told reporters on Wednesday. “Extremely professional. Just really good at her job. Cared a lot. Just wants what’s best for the team and what’s best for the organization. Always trying to do what’s best, and was a massive helping hand with me during the hurricane, during my entire time here. So, I think it’s a very difficult loss. She’s an incredible person and I think she’s going to have another job in an absolute heartbeat. I think it’s a big loss for us.”

Most football fans don’t know about the P.R. function, and see no connection between competence in that area and competence on the field. For people in the media, however, the two often go hand in hand. The P.R. department provides a window into the organization, and an answer to the threshold question of whether a given team “gets it.”

It’s clear that, as it relates to the decision to fire Amy Palcic, the Texans don’t get it. And it’s entirely possible that the Texans, even with the presence of franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson, have become one of the most dysfunctional teams in the NFL. The next clear evidence as to whether the team truly gets it will come from the decisions made when it comes to hiring a new G.M. and hiring a new head coach.