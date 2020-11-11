Jets claim Corey Ballentine off waivers

Posted by Josh Alper on November 11, 2020, 4:55 PM EST
Getty Images

Cornerback Corey Ballentine is changing teams, but he won’t be changing home stadiums.

Ballentine was waived by the Giants on Tuesday and the Jets announced that they’ve made a successful waiver claim on him on Wednesday. That means Ballentine can move on to his new team without much upheaval to his life away from the team.

Ballentine was a sixth-round pick out of Washburn in 2019 and played in 13 games for the Giants as a rookie. He appeared in all nine of the team’s games this season before being dropped from the roster.

He has 42 tackles, two pass breakups, and a quarterback hit in those outings. He also averaged 23.5 yards on 19 kickoff returns.

 