Josh Allen is the AFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s outstanding performance in Week 9 after the death of his grandmother has led Bills fans to donate hundreds of thousands of dollars to a local hospital in her memory.

It has also resulted in Allen being named the AFC offensive player of the week.

Allen completed 31-of-38 passes for 415 yards and three touchdowns while also running for a score in the 44-34 win over the Seahawks. Allen avoided a turnover for the first time since Week Four in the contest and tied his career high for passing yards.

He set that record in Week Two of this season and he was also named the AFC offensive player of the week in recognition of that outing. He’s nabbed those honors four times overall in his career.