Juston Burris designated for return from injured reserve

The Panthers may be getting a safety back in the lineup soon.

Juston Burris was designated for return from injured reserve on Tuesday. He has been out since hurting his ribs in Week 6 and is eligible to be added to the active roster at any point, but has a three-week window to practice before a decision to activate him has to be made.

Burris signed a two-year deal with the Panthers this offseason and started the first six games of the regular season. He had 24 tackles, an interception and two tackles for loss in those appearances.

Rookie Sam Franklin has been starting in Burris’ place alongside Tre Boston for the last three weeks.