Kenyan Drake back on the practice field

The Cardinals played without running back Kenyan Drake in their 34-31 loss to the Dolphins last weekend, but they may not have to go without him against the Bills this week.

Multiple reporters at the open portion of Cardinals practice have shared that Drake is on the field and working with the rest of the team. Drake hurt his ankle in Week 7 and didn’t practice at all before being ruled out of last weekend’s game.

Chase Edmonds ran 20 times for 75 yards and caught three passes for 18 yards in Drake’s place.

Those reporters also noted that cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick is on the field. Kirkpatrick missed last Sunday with a thigh injury.

Safety Budda Baker and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips were not spotted on the field. The Cardinals will release their injury report with practice participation levels later on Wednesday.