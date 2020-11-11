Lamar Jackson claims defenses are calling out Ravens’ plays

Getty Images

The Ravens rank only 23rd in total offense, including 31st in passing, and Lamar Jackson does not look like the same quarterback who won the MVP award last season. He has 12 touchdowns, four interceptions and a 95.1 passer rating, while running for 469 yards and three touchdowns on 79 carries.

The quarterback said Wednesday on the Rich Eisen Show that the Ravens are too predictable.

“They’re calling out our plays, stuff like that,” Jackson told Eisen, via ESPN. “They know what we’re doing. Sometimes, stuff won’t go our way, if they’re beating us to the punch.”

Yes, Jackson confirmed, other teams are calling out the Ravens’ plays.

“Yeah, they definitely do,” Jackson said. “Like ‘run’ and stuff like that. ‘Watch out for this; watch out for that.’ Sometimes that’s what’s going on.”

The Ravens finished last season ranked first in points scored at 31.4 per game and second in total yards at 407.6 per game. They are averaging 24.8 points and 347 yards this season.

The Ravens are 6-2 at the halfway mark and headed toward the postseason. But unless they find their way on offense, they don’t look like the contender many expected them to be.

“We had our ups that first week and then we had our downs,” said Jackson, whose 1,513 passing yards ranks 27th in the NFL. “Usually we’re a high level offense. But it’s been all right. It’s not where we want to be. We’re still winning. So, it’s all right, I guess.”