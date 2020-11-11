Mark Ingram practices, Matthew Judon doesn’t

Getty Images

The Ravens got running back Mark Ingram back on the practice field Wednesday.

Ingram has missed the last two games with an ankle injury, but he was able to get in a limited session on Wednesday. If his ankle responds well, it will be a step toward playing against the Patriots on Sunday night.

Three Ravens players did not practice to kick off the week’s on-field work. Defensive lineman Calais Campbell is expected to miss Sunday’s game with a calf injury and linebacker Matthew Judon sat out with the same injury.

Defensive back Jimmy Smith (ankle) rounded out the group of players who didn’t participate in practice. Linebacker L.J. Fort (finger) joined Ingram in the limited category.