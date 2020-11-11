Marlon Humphrey activated from COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Ravens will have cornerback Marlon Humphrey back with the team on Wednesday.

Humphrey was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last Monday as a result of testing positive for COVID-19 in a test administered ahead of their Week 8 game against the Steelers. The Ravens announced on Wednesday that Humphrey has been activated from the list.

After contact tracing, seven other Ravens players were placed on the reserve list because they were determined to be high-risk close contacts of Humphrey. Those players were activated in time to play in last Sunday’s win over the Colts.

Humphrey has 40 tackles, four forced fumbles, 2.5 sacks, and an interception over the seven games he has played this season.