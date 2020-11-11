Matt Rhule: We’ll see how Christian McCaffrey is next week

Getty Images

A report on Wednesday indicated Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey will miss Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers with a shoulder injury and Panthers head coach Matt Rhule all but confirmed it when he met with reporters.

McCaffrey did not practice with the team and Rhule said, via multiple reporters, that he is “pretty much out this week.” Rhule went on to say that the team would see “how he is for next week.”

Rhule added that it is an AC joint issue in the shoulder and that he does not believe that the injury will end McCaffrey’s season.

That’s positive news, but any more missed time is a big negative for the Panthers as they try to end a four-game losing streak. McCaffrey already missed six games with an ankle injury this season.

Mike Davis will resume the lead back role and the Panthers added Reggie Bonnafon to the 53-man roster on Wednesday.