Nick Chubb tired of being bored, ready to help his team again

Getty Images

Nick Chubb is back at practice and ready to return to game action. It’s been a long four games watching from afar as the Browns went 2-2 without him.

“It feels great being back out there with the team,” Chubb said Wednesday. “It has been about five weeks, and I been bored of sitting here and rehabbing every day so I was excited to get out there and actually get to run and hang out with the boys on the field.”

Chubb ranked third in the NFL with 335 rushing yards after Week 4 when he injured his knee. The Browns ranked 13th in total offense at that point, including first in rushing.

In the four games Chubb missed, Kareem Hunt rushed for 254 yards on 65 carries and scored no touchdowns. The Browns now rank 24th in total offense, including fifth in rushing.

So Chubb’s return could help the offense get back on track, even with receiver Odell Beckham sidelined for the season.

“I am happy, and I am grateful I am not having a season-ending injury, but it is what it is,” Chubb said. “I am here, and I am ready to play.”

Chubb was uncertain whether he will play Sunday, with that decision up to athletic trainers and coaches.