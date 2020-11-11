Nick Folk is the AFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

Monday night’s game between the Patriots and Jets came down to a 51-yard field goal on the final play of the game.

Patriots kicker Nick Folk hit the kick to give New England a 30-27 win over one of his former teams and the NFL named Folk the AFC special teams player of the week on Wednesday.

Folk made both of his other field goal tries and all three of his extra point attempts in the win. He’s made 14-of-16 field goals and 15-of-16 extra points on the year.

It’s the third time that Folk has been the recipient of the weekly honors. The first two came when he was with the Jets during the 2013 season.