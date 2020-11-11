N’Keal Harry practicing for Patriots

Getty Images

The Patriots passing game has looked a bit healthier over the last couple of weeks and one of the team’s wide receivers is getting healthier as well.

Reporters present for the open portion of New England’s practice on Wednesday send word that N'Keal Harry is on the field with the team. Harry has missed the last two games with a concussion and continued work the next couple of days would be a good sign for his chances of clearing the concussion protocol in time to play against the Ravens.

Harry has 19 catches for 172 yards and a touchdown in six games this season.

While Harry is returning to action, the Patriots also had a receiver at practice for the first time. Isaiah Ford has gone through COVID protocols and is practiced with the team for the first time since last week’s trade from the Dolphins.