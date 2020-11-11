No injury designation for T.Y. Hilton, Jack Doyle out

Getty Images

Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is set to return to action for the Colts.

Hilton was listed as a full participant in practice for the third straight day on Wednesday and he did not receive an injury designation for Thursday night’s game against the Titans. He missed last Sunday’s loss to the Ravens with a groin injury.

A pair of tight ends did get injury designations. As expected, Jack Doyle has been ruled out due to a concussion and he’ll have to wait until Week 11 to get cleared from the concussion protocol.

Mo-Alie Cox is listed as questionable with a knee injury. He was listed as a full participant on Wednesday after being listed as limited on Tuesday and out on Monday.