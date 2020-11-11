No team drills for Joe Mixon as Bengals return from bye week

Getty Images

Running back Joe Mixon missed two games before the Bengals’ bye week and the extended time off has not led to a full return to practice on Wednesday.

Mixon has been dealing with a foot injury and Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Wednesday that he’s pleased with the progress Mixon has made toward returning to action. That progress isn’t enough for him to move beyond individual work to team drills, however.

If Mixon should move to a full practice workload as the week goes on, it would bode well for his chances of playing against the Steelers this weekend. If not, Giovani Bernard will remain the lead back for the Bengals.

Left tackle Jonah Williams (stinger) and right tackle Bobby Hart (knee) are also limited to individual work at this point, but center Trey Hopkins (concussion) and left guard Michael Jordan (illness) are back to full work.