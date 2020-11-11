Ohio State-Maryland canceled because of COVID-19 outbreak

Getty Images

The NFL has made it this far into the season without having to cancel any games because of COVID-19 outbreaks, but college football is averaging several games a week getting scrapped.

The latest is Ohio State at Maryland, which was supposed to take place on Saturday but has now been canceled because of an outbreak within Maryland’s football program. The game would have been a big one, with likely 2021 first-round draft pick Justin Fields leading an Ohio State team with national championship aspirations against Maryland, which beat Penn State last week behind quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, brother of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Several big games that were scheduled for this Saturday have now been canceled, including No. 1 Alabama at LSU, No. 5 Texas A&M at Tennessee, No. 12 Georgia at Missouri and No. 24 Auburn at Mississippi State.

COVID-19 cases are increasing across the country, and college campuses are no different. Plenty more games will surely be canceled.