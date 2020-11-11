Patriots put Dalton Keene on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Patriots took a pair of tight ends in the third round of this year’s draft and both of them are now on injured reserve.

Dalton Keene joined Devin Asiasi on the list Tuesday. Keene missed the last two games with a knee injury and has only played in one game this season. Keene had one catch for eight yards in that appearance.

The Patriots formally announced the waiver claim of tight end Jordan Thomas on Tuesday as well. He and Ryan Izzo are the only tight ends currently on the 53-man roster, but the Patriots did add Dylan Cantrell and David Wells to the practice squad.

Linebacker Cassh Maluia was waived to round out Tuesday’s roster moves.