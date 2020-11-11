Raiders, Browns, 49ers also put in claim for Takk McKinley

Getty Images

Pass rusher Takk McKinley was the 26th overall choice in 2017, selected four picks before the Steelers took T.J. Watt. The Falcons weren’t the only team that gave McKinley a high grade coming out of UCLA.

He also has only $875,000 left on his rookie contract for the remainder of the season, with none of it guaranteed.

So McKinley is a low-risk waiver claim for the Bengals.

And they weren’t the only team interested in McKinley.

The Raiders, Browns and 49ers also put in a claim, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. The Bengals, based on their record, were first in the claim order.

The Texans and Ravens were other teams that put in a claim for cornerback Corey Ballentine, according to Rapoport. The Giants released Ballentine on Tuesday, and the Jets, with the No. 1 priority, were awarded Ballentine on Wednesday.