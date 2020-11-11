Raiders fullback Alec Ingold intending to play despite two fractured ribs

Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold fractured two ribs in last week’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Ingold was injured on Josh Jacobs‘ 14-yard touchdown run in the second quarter as Chargers defensive tackle Jerry Tillery landed on him after he fell to the ground blocking for Jacobs.

Despite the injury, Ingold intends on trying to play this weekend against the Denver Broncos. He was limited in practice for the team on Wednesday.

Ingold had averaged around 30 plays a game split between offense and special teams for the Raiders over the first seven games of the year before his early exit last week. He’s caught nine passes for 97 yards with a touchdown this season as well.