Reggie Bonnafon signed to Panthers 53-man roster

Getty Images

The Panthers haven’t confirmed a report that Christian McCaffrey will miss this weekend’s game against the Buccaneers, but they have added another running back to the active roster.

The team announced that they have signed Reggie Bonnafon to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. Bonnafon was activated from practice squad injured reserve on Tuesday. He had been dealing with a sprained ankle.

Bonnafon had 12 carries for 69 yards and two catches for 18 yards and a touchdown in two appearances with the team earlier this season. He had 16 carries for 116 yards and a touchdown and six catches for 57 yards last season.

McCaffrey is dealing with a shoulder injury suffered late in Week 9’s loss to the Chiefs. It was his first game back after missing six games with an ankle injury.

Linebacker Adarius Taylor was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move.