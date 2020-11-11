Report: Christian McCaffrey won’t play this week

USA TODAY Sports

He may be day-to-day, but in four days he won’t be playing football.

Joe Person of TheAthletic.com reports that Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey won’t play this weekend against the Buccaneers, due to a shoulder injury suffered in Week Nine against the Chiefs.

As Person notes, the original day-to-day assessment apparently has become week-to-week.

McCaffrey suffered the injury late in Sunday’s loss. Clearly bothered by it on the sideline, he returned for a snap before exiting the game for good.

He suffered a high ankle sprain in Week Two against the Buccaneers, and he missed seven weeks. Without McCaffrey, Mike Davis returns to the top of the depth chart.