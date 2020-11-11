Seahawks list 21 players on Wednesday’s injury report

Getty Images

The 6-2 Seahawks face the 5-3 Rams in a suddenly critical matchup on Sunday in L.A.. Four days before kickoff, the Seahawks have 21 of 53 players on the injury report.

Eight didn’t practice at all, four were limited, and the other nine fully participated but nevertheless are injured in some way.

Here’s the full list, starting with those who didn’t practice: running back Chris Carson (foot), center Ethan Pocic (concussion), cornerback Quinton Dunbar (knee), defensive end Benson Mayowa (ankle), cornerback Shaquill Griffin (concussion, hamstring), running back Carlos Hyde (hamstring), defensive tackle Bryan Mone (ankle), and linebacker K.J. Wright (ankle).

Limited in practice were cornerback Ugo Amadi (hamstring), tackle Duane Brown (knee), tight end Greg Chen (foot), and guard Mike Iupati (back).

The following players fully participated despite injury: cornerback D.J. Reed (ankle), running back Travis Homer (knee), salty Jamal Adams (groin), safety Ryan Neal (hip), running back DeeJay Dallas (arm, wrist), receiver Freddie Swain (foot, shoulder), quarterback Geno Smith (knee), and defensive tackle Jarran Reed (knee).