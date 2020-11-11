Shelby Harris has tested positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

Broncos defensive tackle Shelby Harris was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week after exposure to someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Harris hoped to be cleared in time to play in Week 9, but that did not happen and it appears he’ll be out against the Raiders in Week 10 as well. Harris has tested positive for COVID-19, so his stay on the list will be extended.

Harris told Mike Klis of KUSA that he has been staying in a hotel because his wife and kids have tested positive, but will be “going home” on Wednesday now that he has also had a positive result. Harris also said that he is not experiencing any symptoms.

Guard Graham Glasgow is the only other Broncos player on the COVID list.