Titans’ Jeffery Simmons wins AFC defensive player of the week

Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons is being honored for his big game against the Bears.

Simmons was named the AFC defensive player of the week after his performance on Sunday, which included three solo tackles, a forced fumble and fumble recovery.

The Titans’ defense shut down the Bears’ offense for most of the game, and Simmons was a big part of the reason. His forced fumble led to a Desmond King touchdown return that gave the Titans a 17-0 third-quarter lead and made it clear that the Bears’ offense just wasn’t going to get anything done against the Titans’ defense.

Simmons is becoming exactly the kind of player the Titans thought he would be when they took him with the 19th overall pick in last year’s draft.