Titus Davis, former NFL player and brother of Corey Davis, dies of cancer at age 27

Getty Images

Titus Davis, a wide receiver who had a brief NFL career, has died of cancer at the age of 27.

Davis was the older brother of Titans wide receiver Corey Davis.

Titus Davis had an outstanding college career at Central Michigan, finishing as the school’s career leader in both receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, records that had previously been set by Antonio Brown. Davis was chosen All-MAC in all four of his seasons, he was the only player in the history of major college football to score eight or more receiving touchdowns in four different seasons, and on the last play of his college career he scored a touchdown on a three-lateral play as time expired in the 2014 Bahamas Bowl, one of the most exciting bowl games ever played.

He went undrafted but spent time with the Chargers, Jets, Bills and Bears during a brief NFL career.

Davis was suffering from renal medullary carcinoma, a rare cancer of the kidneys that usually afflicts young adults.