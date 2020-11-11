Vikings abandon efforts to host more than 250 fans at games

Getty Images

The team with one of the best home-field advantages in football will continue to have no home-field advantage at all, for the balance of the 2020 season.

The Vikings have announced that they have abandoned plans to host more than 250 fans at U.S. Bank Stadium for the final four home games of the current campaign.

“While we have worked hard to develop a safe and responsible plan to bring back a limited number of fans, our decisions have been based on medical guidance with public health as the top priority,” the team said in a release. “We take seriously Minnesota’s rising COVID infection rates and increasing hospitalizations and believe closing the final four home games to fans is the right decision to help protect our community.”

The Vikings expressed hope that fans will be able to attend games again in 2021.

“To be in a position to do that, we strongly encourage everyone in Minnesota to take the necessary precautions to minimize the spread of this virus by wearing face coverings, practicing proper social distancing and limiting social gatherings,” the team said.

Amen to all of that. The tide will turn only when those among us who continue to refuse to take the situation seriously finally do so, instead of waiting around for a vaccine that they likely will refuse to take, anyway.