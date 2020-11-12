49ers running back Raheem Mostert won’t play this week against Saints

Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers will be without running back Raheem Mostert for a little bit longer as he works back from a high-ankle sprain.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that Mostert won’t make it back to play for this weekend’s game against the New Orleans Saints. Instead, the hope is he’ll be ready to return after the team’s bye next week.

“[He] won’t play this week,” Shanahan said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. “Hopeful to have him back for the [Los Angeles] Rams.”

The 49ers had hoped Mostert would have a chance to return to practice this week as he became eligible to do so after a three-week stint on the injured reserve list. Mostert was injured in the first meeting between the 49ers and Rams in Week 6 and has been out since.

San Francisco promoted running back Austin Walter from their practice squad on Wednesday as Mostert won’t be available to return this week. The 49ers have been held under 60 yards rushing in each of their last two games against the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers.