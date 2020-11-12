Aaron Jones: Missed games will be beneficial in long run

Getty Images

Packers running back Aaron Jones thought he’d be able to play after hurting his calf ahead of Week 7, but he wound up missing that weekend’s game against the Texans as well as Week 8’s loss to the Vikings.

Jones may have sat out another week under other circumstances, but the Packers needed help in the backfield with AJ Dillon and Jamaal Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Jones returned against the 49ers last Thursday and played a pretty full role in the Green Bay win.

Jones said his calf felt great after the game and that he thinks the time off will pay off for him later this season.

“I definitely do think it was beneficial,” Jones said, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “If it was up to me, any athlete, we’re competitors and we want to get out there and compete with our brothers, but that’s why you have team doctors and training staff. So they make sure you’re not putting yourself at risk, and that you’re there to play all the games in the season and there to help your team in the long run.”

Jones will try to help his team against the Jaguars this weekend.